Aviva found £233 million of fake claims amid AI-enabled fraud

Motor insurance fraud value jumps 39%

7in10 of these dodgy claims were for motor insurance, with the value of motor fraud jumping 39%.

Instead of staging crashes, scammers exaggerated damage and injury costs using AI-generated images and doctored paperwork.

Home insurance frauds also climbed by 15%, mostly from people inflating damage, repairs or contents.

Aviva fought back by using AI tools and advanced analytics, overseen by humans, leading to 37 years of custodial and suspended sentences, including prison time for some serious offenders.