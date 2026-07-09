Aviva to become 1st foreign owner of Indian life insurer
Business
Aviva, a U.K.-based insurer, is about to make history as the first foreign company to fully own an Indian life insurance business.
They are buying out their local partner Dabur's 26% stake, thanks to India's new rules from May 2026 that now allow 100% foreign ownership in insurance.
Aviva seeks faster growth in India
With full control, Aviva hopes to move faster and grow bigger in India's still-developing insurance scene, something it has struggled with since 2000 due to a small branch network.
Even though premiums went up in FY26 (year ended March 31, 2026), profits dropped by nearly 22%.
Now, with no joint venture hurdles and more flexibility, Aviva is aiming for a fresh start as it takes on big players like LIC.