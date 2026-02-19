AVPL International, DeHaat, Farmers City India to train 1.4L youth

New training centers will offer NSDC and ASCI-certified courses where trainees learn real-world skills—then set up agri-input stores using DeHaat's dealership model. Drone-trained folks won't just get a certificate; they'll work right in DeHaat's retail network, using drones for precision spraying, crop checks, and smart farming advice.

This isn't just about jobs—it's about making farming smarter and more sustainable.

The plan includes opening stores in state agricultural mandis with support from government boards, plus easier loans through schemes like UP's Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

If you care about tech meeting real-world impact or want to see rural India level up with new opportunities, this is one to watch.