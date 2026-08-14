Avtar Steel files ₹585cr IPO, Sumit Jindal offers 50L shares

Avtar Steel, a stainless-steel maker from Delhi, is gearing up for an IPO with a fresh issue of shares worth ₹585 crore and has just filed the paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The deal includes fresh shares plus promoter Sumit Jindal has proposed to sell up to 50 lakh shares through an offer for sale (OFS).

If all goes well, this could give the company a big boost for its next phase.