Awfis Q1 FY27 revenue jumps 27% to ₹425cr, PAT ₹24cr
Business
Awfis Space Solutions just dropped its Q1 FY27 results, showing a 27% jump in revenue to ₹425 crore, thanks mostly to the growing demand for co-working spaces and construction services.
Profits after tax shot up by 140% to ₹24 crore, and EBITDA climbed 28% to ₹162 crore, with margins improving to 38.2%.
Awfis adds 7 centers, occupancy 76%
Co-working brought in the bulk of revenue at ₹352 crore (up 27%), while their Transform segment (construction and fit-outs) grew by 25%.
Awfis added seven new centers this quarter, now running 251 locations across 18 cities with a total seating capacity of 1.7 lakh.
Occupancy hit a solid 76%, and over 100 GCC clients now contribute nearly a quarter of rental income.