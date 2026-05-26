Awfis shares surge 9% after Q4 FY26 net ₹23.24cr
Business
Awfis Space Solutions saw its shares surge by over 9% to ₹394.35 on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, thanks to a massive 107% rise in net profit for Q4 FY26, reaching ₹23.24 crore compared to last year's ₹11.23 crore.
The company's revenue also climbed 21% this quarter, fueled by strong demand for coworking and allied services.
Awfis FY26 revenue ₹1,493cr PAT ₹71cr
FY26 was Awfis's best year yet: annual revenue grew 24% to ₹1,493 crore and profit after tax shot up 66% to ₹71 crore.
Awfis expanded big time too, adding 41 new centers and 30,000 seats across India, now totaling 266 centers in 18 cities.
Corporate clients are flocking in, making up nearly one-quarter of rental revenue and cementing Awfis's place as a leader in flexible workspaces.