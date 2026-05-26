Awfis shares surge 9% after Q4 FY26 net ₹23.24cr

Awfis FY26 revenue ₹1,493cr PAT ₹71cr

FY26 was Awfis's best year yet: annual revenue grew 24% to ₹1,493 crore and profit after tax shot up 66% to ₹71 crore.

Awfis expanded big time too, adding 41 new centers and 30,000 seats across India, now totaling 266 centers in 18 cities.

Corporate clients are flocking in, making up nearly one-quarter of rental revenue and cementing Awfis's place as a leader in flexible workspaces.