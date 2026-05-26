Awfis Space Solutions targets 25%-26% revenue growth in FY27
Awfis Space Solutions, a flexible workspace provider from New Delhi, is aiming for a 25% to 26% jump in revenue in FY27.
They're planning to add up to 25,000 new seats and are focusing on premium workspaces to attract more business.
The coworking segment is expected to grow fastest, but their design-and-build services are also getting a solid push.
FY26 revenue ₹1,493cr and 76% occupancy
Over the last 12-month period, Awfis had an average occupancy rate of 76%, with their mature centers hitting 84%.
They're doubling down on premium Gold and Elite spaces, especially in high-end properties.
Global Capability Centers (GCCs) now make up nearly a quarter of rental revenue, thanks to higher demand for top-notch offices.
Financially, Awfis pulled in ₹1,493 crore in revenue for FY26 with EBITDA of about ₹550 crore and holds a market cap of over ₹2,700 crore.