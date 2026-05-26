Awfis Space Solutions targets 25%-26% revenue growth in FY27

FY26 revenue ₹1,493cr and 76% occupancy

Over the last 12-month period, Awfis had an average occupancy rate of 76%, with their mature centers hitting 84%.

They're doubling down on premium Gold and Elite spaces, especially in high-end properties.

Global Capability Centers (GCCs) now make up nearly a quarter of rental revenue, thanks to higher demand for top-notch offices.

Financially, Awfis pulled in ₹1,493 crore in revenue for FY26 with EBITDA of about ₹550 crore and holds a market cap of over ₹2,700 crore.