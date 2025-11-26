Awfis wants big growth in FY26, adds more seats for flexible work Business Nov 26, 2025

Awfis Space Solutions is going all in for FY26, aiming for 30% revenue growth by ramping up its workspace game.

They've already added 14,000 new seats this year and, with a current footprint of 247 centers in 18 cities, plan to hit 175,000 seats by March 2026—so there's a lot more room if you're looking for a spot to work.