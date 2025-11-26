Awfis wants big growth in FY26, adds more seats for flexible work
Awfis Space Solutions is going all in for FY26, aiming for 30% revenue growth by ramping up its workspace game.
They've already added 14,000 new seats this year and, with a current footprint of 247 centers in 18 cities, plan to hit 175,000 seats by March 2026—so there's a lot more room if you're looking for a spot to work.
Strong numbers, but some bumps
Awfis pulled in ₹702 crore revenue in the first half of FY26 (up 28% from last year), with operating profits jumping by 44%.
Their main money-maker? Co-working spaces, which brought in most of their income.
But it's not all smooth sailing—their Q2 net profit dropped sharply compared to last year.
Shifting focus: bigger clients and better spaces
The company is now eyeing larger enterprise clients and investing heavily in premium "Grade A+" properties.
Occupancy rates are solid too: mature centers are nearly full at 84%.
If you like working from cool offices or want your company to upgrade its workspace vibe, Awfis is betting big on that trend.