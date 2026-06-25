AWS CEO Matt Garman: AI will transform not eliminate jobs
Business
AWS CEO Matt Garman wants everyone to know that AI isn't here to steal your job: it's here to change how work gets done.
Speaking at recent events, he pushed back against predictions that AI could wipe out half of entry-level office roles, saying the real impact is more about transformation than elimination.
Amazon hiring 11,000 interns and graduates
To keep up with these changes, Amazon is hiring 11,000 interns and recent graduates this year.
Garman highlighted how young workers bring adaptability and energy, calling them "some of the very best employees."
Even after layoffs, Amazon's tech team has grown as the company balances new talent with AI-driven progress.