AWS commits $1 billion to forward deployed engineering teams

FDE teams aim for business wins

Instead of the usual consulting playbook, these teams will focus on delivering clear business wins.

Big names like the NBA, NFL, Cox Automotive, Ricoh, and Southwest Airlines are already on board.

AWS is not alone here: OpenAI and Anthropic have similar programs, and Google and other tech giants are also racing to help companies put AI into action.

It is a sign that getting AI up and running in the real world is now where the real competition is heating up.