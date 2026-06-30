AWS commits $1 billion to forward deployed engineering teams
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is putting $1 billion into special teams called Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE).
Their job? Work side by side with companies to build and roll out real, working AI systems, not just talk about what is possible.
The goal is to make it easier for businesses to get hands-on with AI and actually see results.
FDE teams aim for business wins
Instead of the usual consulting playbook, these teams will focus on delivering clear business wins.
Big names like the NBA, NFL, Cox Automotive, Ricoh, and Southwest Airlines are already on board.
AWS is not alone here: OpenAI and Anthropic have similar programs, and Google and other tech giants are also racing to help companies put AI into action.
It is a sign that getting AI up and running in the real world is now where the real competition is heating up.