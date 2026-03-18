AWS could hit $600B in annual revenue by 2036
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy just shared a bold prediction: AWS could hit $600 billion in annual revenue by 2036, thanks to the rapid rise of AI.
That's double their previous estimate and a huge jump from last year's $128.7 billion in sales.
AWS is betting big on AI tech
AWS is pouring money into AI tech: think custom chips like Trainium and Graviton processors, tons of NVIDIA GPUs, and platforms like SageMaker and Bedrock for building smarter apps.
They're planning to commit roughly $200 billion in capital expenditures this year (2026) to keep up with demand from government agencies, research institutions, and other organizations with intensive AI workloads.
Amazon is going all in on government cloud
Amazon isn't stopping at commercial clients: they're also putting up to $50 billion into boosting cloud capacity for government agencies.
This means more secure access to advanced AI tools (like Anthropic's Claude models) across Top Secret and GovCloud regions, making AWS even more essential behind the scenes.