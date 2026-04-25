AWS invests $12.7 billion in India cloud, AI by 2030

AWS to strengthen Mumbai, Hyderabad hubs

AWS already runs major data hubs in Mumbai and Hyderabad, but this new investment will make those even stronger to handle rising demand.

There's also a big focus on AI and training. AWS says it has helped over 7 million people in India learn cloud skills so far, with Vice President Prasad Kalyanaraman calling India a strong talent base and saying the pace of innovation in India is "quite staggering."