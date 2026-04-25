AWS invests $12.7 billion in India cloud, AI by 2030
Business
Amazon Web Services (AWS) just announced a massive $12.7 billion investment in India, aiming to boost the country's cloud and AI infrastructure by 2030.
The news dropped at the AWS Summit 2026 in Bengaluru, highlighting how quickly India is adopting new tech, and why it's such a big deal for AWS globally.
AWS to strengthen Mumbai, Hyderabad hubs
AWS already runs major data hubs in Mumbai and Hyderabad, but this new investment will make those even stronger to handle rising demand.
There's also a big focus on AI and training. AWS says it has helped over 7 million people in India learn cloud skills so far, with Vice President Prasad Kalyanaraman calling India a strong talent base and saying the pace of innovation in India is "quite staggering."