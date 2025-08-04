Next Article
AWS to invest $12.7B in India to boost cloud infrastructure
Amazon Web Services (AWS) just announced a huge $12.7 billion investment in India, set to roll out by 2030.
The focus is on building major data centers in Mumbai and Hyderabad, aiming to level up India's cloud tech and generative AI scene.
AWS says this move will help put India on the global map for AI innovation.
AWS's investment will add $15B to India's GDP by 2030
This investment isn't just about tech—it's expected to create over 81,000 full-time jobs each year in Maharashtra and add around $15 billion to India's GDP by 2030.
Plus, with new platforms like Amazon Q Business and the upcoming AWS Marketplace India, getting access to cutting-edge software should get a lot easier for everyone.