AWS to set up India's only Builder Loft in Hyderabad
Business
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is setting up a Builder Loft in Hyderabad, the only AWS Builder Loft in India in this expansion.
This space is designed to help developers connect, learn, and build cool new tech, especially around AI and cloud computing.
The move puts Hyderabad on the global map alongside Berlin and Sao Paulo as a hotspot for innovation.
Hyderabad Loft to provide free programs
The Hyderabad Builder Loft will offer free workshops, hackathons, networking events, coworking spaces, and even pitch sessions, all at no cost.
It's AWS's way of giving local tech talent more ways to experiment, collaborate, and grow their ideas.