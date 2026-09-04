Axis Bank and Scapia launch no-fee travel credit card

You'll get up to 20% back in Scapia Coins when you book travel through its app, plus 10% back on everyday purchases.

These coins can be used for flights, hotel stays, visas, and experiences.

There's also Smart Forex for smooth overseas payments, airport dining perks, UPI integration with RuPay cards for QR payments, and even fingerprint or Face ID authentication for secure UPI transactions up to ₹10,000.