Axis Bank and Scapia launch no-fee travel credit card
Business
Axis Bank and Scapia just launched a new credit card made for travelers.
The Scapia Axis Bank Credit Card comes with no joining or annual fees, zero foreign exchange markup on international spending, airport lounge access, and an easy digital sign-up, so you can get started from your phone.
Scapia coins for in-app travel bookings
You'll get up to 20% back in Scapia Coins when you book travel through its app, plus 10% back on everyday purchases.
These coins can be used for flights, hotel stays, visas, and experiences.
There's also Smart Forex for smooth overseas payments, airport dining perks, UPI integration with RuPay cards for QR payments, and even fingerprint or Face ID authentication for secure UPI transactions up to ₹10,000.