Axis Bank launches 19 automation features at Global Fintech Fest
Axis Bank is rolling out 19 launches for the upcoming Global Fintech Fest, all aimed at making banking smoother and faster.
Led by Sameer Shetty, the bank's big push is on automation: think quicker KYC checks, easier document verification, and less paperwork for everyone.
Axis digital arm enables in-app self-service
Axis' digital arm (basically a bank within a bank) is now letting users do things like grab pre-approved loans or convert credit card spends to EMIs, no humans needed.
Thanks to these upgrades (many built with help from Freecharge), most mutual fund transactions and EMI conversions now happen right in the app.
While only a small slice of new customers join via digital channels, these changes are making life way easier for existing users who want more control from their phones.