Axis Bank launches 19 automation features at Global Fintech Fest

Axis' digital arm (basically a bank within a bank) is now letting users do things like grab pre-approved loans or convert credit card spends to EMIs, no humans needed.

Thanks to these upgrades (many built with help from Freecharge), most mutual fund transactions and EMI conversions now happen right in the app.

While only a small slice of new customers join via digital channels, these changes are making life way easier for existing users who want more control from their phones.