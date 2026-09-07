Axis Bank launches Arise Homecoming for overseas students considering return
Axis Bank just rolled out its Arise Homecoming program, designed for Indian students studying overseas who are thinking about returning home for work.
If you've got up to two years of international job experience, you're in too.
The focus is on matching your skills and growth potential with the right roles.
Arise Homecoming opens roles across sectors
The program opens doors in areas like business, tech, digital, strategy, wealth, and governance, so there's something for a wide range of interests.
Rajkamal Vempati, group head - human resources at Axis Bank, says they're excited to help globally experienced young professionals find meaningful careers in India: "Careers today are increasingly shaped by choice, purpose and the opportunity to create impact. Through Arise Homecoming, we are creating a pathway for globally educated Indian talent to build fulfilling careers at Axis Bank."