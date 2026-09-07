Studied or worked abroad? Axis Bank is now hiring
What's the story
Axis Bank has launched a new hiring initiative called "Arise Homecoming," aimed at attracting globally educated Indian talent looking for job opportunities in India. The program is open to Indian students currently studying or recently graduated from foreign universities. Professionals with up to two years of international work experience across different degrees, disciplines, and institutions can also apply.
Program details
Program focuses on skills, potential, and role fit
The Arise Homecoming program focuses on skills, potential, and role fit.
It will allow candidates to explore opportunities in various fields such as business, technology, digital, strategy, wealth, governance, among others.
Rajkamal Vempati, Group Head of Human Resources at Axis Bank said that the initiative is a way for globally educated Indian talent to build fulfilling careers at Axis Bank.
Talent pool
Initiative aims to tap into huge talent pool
According to Axis Bank, around 1.25 million Indian students were enrolled in foreign higher education institutions in 2025.
This represents a huge talent pool with global exposure and diverse perspectives.
As India continues to grow as a key market, the Arise Homecoming program will allow this talent to contribute to the country's economic and industry transformation.