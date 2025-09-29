Axis Bank-owned Freecharge posts ₹42 crore loss

The main reason for the dip: tech service provider fees (almost half of Freecharge's income) fell by 16%, and business support fees from Axis Bank plunged by 96%. While commission fees did rise nearly threefold, it wasn't enough to offset losses. Expenses nudged up slightly—mainly due to higher employee costs—even as Freecharge slashed ad spending by 87% to save cash.

Cash reserves grew to ₹139 crore

Freecharge's return on capital and margins have both slipped into negative territory, but its cash reserves actually grew to ₹139 crore.

The company has seen big shifts since being acquired by Axis Bank in 2017—now it faces some tough choices on how to bounce back in an ultra-competitive fintech market.