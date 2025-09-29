Next Article
Bonbloc Technologies files for ₹230 crore IPO
Business
Bonbloc Technologies, a Chennai-based startup known for its AI-driven software and blockchain solutions, just filed for an IPO with SEBI.
They're looking to raise ₹230 crore—basically, a big step up for a company that only started in 2020.
How they'll use the funds
Most of the funds (₹136 crore) will boost their products and platforms, while ₹13 crore is set aside for new laptops. The rest will help them grow through acquisitions and other strategic moves.
Bonbloc's all about mixing AI, machine learning, blockchain, and IoT to power smarter business tools—whose listed peers include tech players like Happiest Minds and Newgen Software, according to the DRHP.