Banks must settle claims in 15 days: RBI's new rules

What about bigger claims?

For smaller claims (up to ₹15 lakh), you won't need complicated paperwork like succession certificates—just a death certificate, ID proof, and some basic forms.

However, banks will still require an indemnity bond from the claimant and, if needed, a no-objection from other legal heirs.

For bigger amounts or if there's a dispute, banks may still ask for legal documents or court orders.

Also, closing fixed deposits early won't come with penalties anymore.

Banks have until March 2026 to get all these changes in place, making things a bit kinder for families going through tough times.