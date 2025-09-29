Jinkushal Industries IPO oversubscribed 65 times: GMP, other details
Jinkushal Industries's IPO just wrapped up with a huge buzz—investors bid for over 4.37 crore shares, while only 67.21 lakh were on offer.
Non-institutional investors really went all in, subscribing at 146 times the available shares, while retail and institutional buyers also showed strong interest.
All this excitement pushed total demand to more than 65 times what was available.
Jinkushal raised ₹35 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Before the IPO, Jinkushal raised ₹35 crore from anchor investors, with share prices set between ₹115-121.
The funds will help boost working capital and support general corporate purposes.
Based in Chhattisgarh, Jinkushal exports new and refurbished construction equipment worldwide—they've already shipped over 1,500 machines globally.
With this strong IPO response, things are looking bright for their next chapter.