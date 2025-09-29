Jinkushal Industries IPO oversubscribed 65 times: GMP, other details Business Sep 29, 2025

Jinkushal Industries's IPO just wrapped up with a huge buzz—investors bid for over 4.37 crore shares, while only 67.21 lakh were on offer.

Non-institutional investors really went all in, subscribing at 146 times the available shares, while retail and institutional buyers also showed strong interest.

All this excitement pushed total demand to more than 65 times what was available.