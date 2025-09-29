How to make enterprise AI explainable, compliant, and cost-effective
Dell's Mumbai Forum, held recently with Forbes India, brought together tech leaders to talk about what it really takes for Indian companies—especially in regulated industries—to get serious about AI.
The focus? Making AI explainable, compliant, cost-effective, and ready for new tech rules.
Dell's AI factory and Mahindra's platform
Dell broke down five essentials for enterprise AI: solid data, skilled people, security, strong partnerships, and reliable infrastructure.
Their "AI Factory" project showed off the results of over half a million engineering hours and hundreds of India-focused solutions.
Mahindra Group described an AI platform that connects real-time customer and vehicle data across their businesses.
Tata Communications highlighted its secure GPU infrastructure that keeps sensitive AI training within India.
The future is human-AI collaboration
With stricter data laws coming in, firms like Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan are using decades of legal know-how to train smarter AIs.
Dell emphasized building trust into AI from day one—think audit trails and transparency.
The big takeaway: the future is about humans and AI teaming up at work to deliver trustworthy results you can actually understand.