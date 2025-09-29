How to make enterprise AI explainable, compliant, and cost-effective

Dell's AI factory and Mahindra's platform

Dell broke down five essentials for enterprise AI: solid data, skilled people, security, strong partnerships, and reliable infrastructure.

Their "AI Factory" project showed off the results of over half a million engineering hours and hundreds of India-focused solutions.

Mahindra Group described an AI platform that connects real-time customer and vehicle data across their businesses.

Tata Communications highlighted its secure GPU infrastructure that keeps sensitive AI training within India.