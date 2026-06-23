Axis Bank raises $800 million via AT1 and senior bonds

Axis Bank attracts over $2.2bn bids

Investors threw in over $2.2 billion worth of bids, with Asian buyers leading the charge thanks to Regulation S rules.

Names like BlackRock and Ninety One Asset Management showed up.

The senior bond landed a lower-than-expected spread over US Treasuries (110 vs. 130 basis points), and the AT1 bond got a better rate too, 6.87% instead of 7.12%.

Axis will use some of these funds to refinance older bonds and benefit from RBI's fixed-rate swap perks.