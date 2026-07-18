Axis Bank Q1 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹7,114cr

Axis Bank's asset quality showed improvement during the quarter.

The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio fell to 1.28% as of June 30, from 1.57% a year ago, while the net NPA ratio improved to 0.39% from 0.45%.

The bank reported gross slippages for the quarter at ₹5,566 crore compared with ₹8,200 crore in the year-ago period and a net credit cost of just 0.63%.