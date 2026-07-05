Axis Bank reports strong business performance in Q1

Stock update

Axis Bank shares have risen nearly 79% in 5 years

Axis Bank's shares have performed well on the market, rising 7% in one month and 12% over three months. The stock has also gained 6% over six months and a whopping 15% over one year. In the last three years, Axis Bank shares have jumped by an impressive 37%, while they have given a whopping return of nearly 79% in the last five years.