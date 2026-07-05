Axis Bank reports strong business performance in Q1
What's the story
Axis Bank, India's third-largest private lender, has reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY27. The bank witnessed an over 18% year-on-year (YoY) growth in both its advances and deposits. According to its quarterly business update, Axis Bank's gross advances stood at ₹12.73 lakh crore as on June 30, 2026, an increase of nearly 19% from ₹10.72 lakh crore in June last year.
Deposit surge
Total deposits rose to ₹13.73 lakh crore
Along with a rise in advances, Axis Bank also saw a major jump in its total deposits for Q1 FY27. The bank's total deposits rose by 18.2% YoY to ₹13.73 lakh crore from ₹11.62 lakh crore last year. On a sequential basis, the bank's total deposits grew by 2.8% from ₹13.36 lakh crore in the March quarter of this year.
Deposit details
CASA deposits fell by 1.4% sequentially
Axis Bank's current account and savings account (CASA) deposits grew by 11.4% YoY to ₹5.22 lakh crore but fell by 1.4% sequentially in Q1 FY27. Meanwhile, the bank's term deposits stood at ₹8.51 lakh crore in the June quarter, up nearly 23% YoY and over 5% QoQ from March quarter this year.
Stock update
Axis Bank shares have risen nearly 79% in 5 years
Axis Bank's shares have performed well on the market, rising 7% in one month and 12% over three months. The stock has also gained 6% over six months and a whopping 15% over one year. In the last three years, Axis Bank shares have jumped by an impressive 37%, while they have given a whopping return of nearly 79% in the last five years.