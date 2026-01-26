Axis Bank's Q3 net profit rises 3% to ₹6,490cr

Axis Bank has reported a marginal 3% rise in its standalone net profit for the December quarter at ₹6,490 crore. This is an increase from the ₹6,304 crore recorded during the same period last year. The bank's interest income also saw a growth of 4.3% to ₹32,274 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared to ₹30,954 crore in Q3 FY25.

Financial performance Axis Bank's interest expenses and NII In the quarter under review, Axis Bank paid ₹17,988 crore in interest on deposits, marking a nearly 4% increase from ₹17,348 crore in Q3 FY25. The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) for Q3 FY26 stood at ₹14,287 crore, up 5% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter. The bank's Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the same period was recorded at 3.64%.

Revenue growth Fee income and operating profit Axis Bank's fee income for Q3 FY26 grew by 12% year-on-year to ₹6,100 crore. Retail fees also grew 12% year-on-year, accounting for 71% of the bank's total fee income. The Corporate & Commercial banking fees together grew by 11% year-on-year to ₹1,743 crore. The bank's operating profit stood at ₹10,876 crore, up 3% year-on-year, with a core operating profit of ₹10,815 crore (up 7%).

Risk management Provisions and contingencies for Q3 FY26 Axis Bank's provisions and contingencies for Q3 FY26 stood at ₹2,246 crore. Specific loan loss provisions were also recorded at ₹2,307 crore during this period. The bank holds cumulative provisions (standard + additional other than NPA) of ₹13,111 crore as of December 31, 2025. These cumulative provisions translate to a standard asset coverage of 1.14% on the same date.

