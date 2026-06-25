Axis Bank seeks shareholder nod July 31 to raise ₹55,000cr

Axis Bank new premium customers +25%

This big fundraise will help Axis Bank stay financially strong and ramp up its deposit game.

The bank's been focusing on premium customers lately, think higher balances and more active accounts.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry shared that new premium customers are up 25% year-on-year, premium salary accounts jumped 38%, and engagement is growing fast.

He emphasized using smart data strategies to turn casual users into loyal ones as part of its growth push.