Axis Bank to invest ₹3,875 crore in Axis Finance
Axis Bank is putting ₹1,500 crore more into its subsidiary, Axis Finance, with the funds set to roll out in phases by March 2027.
This fresh boost follows a recent RBI rule change that makes such investments easier and adds to the ₹2,375 crore Axis Bank has already invested over the past decade.
Axis Finance's diverse offerings and asset base
Axis Finance offers everything from consumer and home loans to MSME and corporate financing, plus real estate loans.
With a nationwide presence and assets worth ₹41,583 crore (as of March 2025), it's building a strong presence in the financial services space.
Impressive financial performance and growth trajectory
Axis Finance is on a growth streak, posting a profit after tax and keeping its net NPA ratio low.
The company serves a broad customer base and has assets under finance of ₹41,583 crore (as of March 2025).