Axis Bank to invest ₹3,875 crore in Axis Finance Business Mar 18, 2026

Axis Bank is putting ₹1,500 crore more into its subsidiary, Axis Finance, with the funds set to roll out in phases by March 2027.

This fresh boost follows a recent RBI rule change that makes such investments easier and adds to the ₹2,375 crore Axis Bank has already invested over the past decade.