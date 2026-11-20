Axis Bank: US economy to grow despite cooling AI investments
Good news: The US economy is expected to keep growing, even though AI investments are cooling off.
According to a new Axis Bank report (November 19, 2026), what really matters is that Americans are still spending: consumer spending makes up about 69% of the economy and is helping keep things stable despite all the buzz around AI.
Retail sales minus cars remain strong
Even with challenges like low confidence and slow wage growth, people are still shopping: retail sales (minus cars) remain strong, partly thanks to gains in household wealth.
Plus, it's not just about tech; other sectors are investing too, which helps balance out any slowdown in AI and keeps the overall economy on track.