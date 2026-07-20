Axis Bank weighs raising Axis Max Life stake to 30%
Axis Bank is thinking about boosting its stake in Axis Max Life Insurance from just under 20% to 30%.
The move is not final yet. They will need the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) green light.
Executive Director Subrat Mohanty recently shared that they are weighing the pros and cons and will check in with regulators before making any big decisions.
Axis Bank would need restructuring plan
If this goes ahead, Axis Bank will have to follow RBI rules for owning more than 20%, which means submitting a restructuring plan.
The price tag could be around ₹3,900 crore, but that might change.
For context, Axis Max Life Insurance made a ₹54 crore net profit in FY26 (financial year ended March 31, 2026) and manages assets worth ₹1.75 lakh crore.
This step is part of Axis Bank's long-term push to get stronger in the insurance game, a plan they have been working on since 2020.