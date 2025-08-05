Axis Bank's new 'Lock FD' feature prevents accidental withdrawals

How to activate the new feature

You can activate "Lock FD" on the Axis app or at any branch.

Once it's on, digital closure options disappear, adding an extra safety net—especially handy for anyone worried about online scams or not super confident with banking apps.

At the branch, strict ID checks make sure only you can access your money.

Axis Bank says this move is all about giving customers more control and peace of mind in a world full of digital threats.