Axis Bank's new 'Lock FD' feature prevents accidental withdrawals
Axis Bank just rolled out "Lock FD," a feature that stops you from closing your fixed deposit online—so no more accidental or fraudulent withdrawals through digital channels.
If you need to break your FD early, you'll have to show up at a branch instead.
How to activate the new feature
You can activate "Lock FD" on the Axis app or at any branch.
Once it's on, digital closure options disappear, adding an extra safety net—especially handy for anyone worried about online scams or not super confident with banking apps.
At the branch, strict ID checks make sure only you can access your money.
Axis Bank says this move is all about giving customers more control and peace of mind in a world full of digital threats.