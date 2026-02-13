Axis Bank's Q3 profit jumps 28% sequentially to ₹6,490 crore
Axis Bank just posted a net profit of ₹6,490 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter—a modest 3% rise from last year, but a solid 28% jump over the previous quarter.
The bank's core business is growing too: net interest income is up 5%, while both loans and deposits have climbed by double digits.
Asset quality is looking healthier, with fewer bad loans on the books.
Why does it matter?
If you're curious about how banks are actually doing (beyond the headlines), Axis Bank's results show steady gains and improving financial health—no wild swings or red flags.
CEO Amitabh Chaudhry sounds upbeat about future growth, especially with their push into digital banking.
For anyone watching India's financial scene or interested in how big banks adapt to new tech and changing customer habits, this is worth a quick look.