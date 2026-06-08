Axis Max Life declares ₹2,530cr bonus to 21L+ policyholders

Fund at ₹79,003cr 17% annual growth

The company's fund has grown steadily, from ₹74,119 crore last year to ₹79,003 crore now, with an impressive 17% annual growth rate over the past decade.

Their bonuses have also climbed from ₹1,469 crore in FY22 to a ₹2,530 crore bonus declaration for FY26.

Axis Max Life's plans come with extra perks like cash bonuses and bonus accumulation.

Other insurers like Kotak Mahindra and Bharti AXA are also handing out sizable bonuses lately, so it's good news all around for policyholders.