Axis Mutual Fund introduces daily 'Rozana' SIP ₹10 per scheme
Axis Mutual Fund just made investing a lot more doable with its Rozana SIP feature.
Now, you can start putting money into mutual funds every single day from as little as ₹10 per scheme.
It's designed to make building your investment portfolio easier, letting you spread your money across two to 10 different schemes, so you can mix things up based on what works for you.
Rozana SIP offers varied fund options
With Rozana SIP, you get access to a bunch of options, from multicap and small-cap funds to gold and balanced advantage schemes.
Whether you're looking for something steady or want to take a few risks, there's something here for everyone.
As Boniface Noronha of Axis Mutual Fund puts it, the goal is about making investing more inclusive, convenient, transparent, and investor-first.