Axis Mutual Fund introduces daily 'Rozana' SIP ₹10 per scheme Business Jun 30, 2026

Axis Mutual Fund just made investing a lot more doable with its Rozana SIP feature.

Now, you can start putting money into mutual funds every single day from as little as ₹10 per scheme.

It's designed to make building your investment portfolio easier, letting you spread your money across two to 10 different schemes, so you can mix things up based on what works for you.