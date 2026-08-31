Axis Mutual Fund launches Shagun SIP for gold, silver investment
Business
Axis Mutual Fund just rolled out Shagun SIP, a new way to invest in gold and silver without actually buying the physical stuff.
You choose how much gold (up to 25kg) or silver (up to 50kg) you want, and the platform figures out how much you need to invest systematically based on current prices.
Shagun SIP 99.5% gold 99.9% silver
Shagun SIP is all digital, so you skip the hassle of storing or worrying about purity: these funds invest in gold (99.5%) and silver (99.9%).
As Boniface Noronha, chief digital officer, Axis Mutual Fund, puts it, this is a simple, goal-based solution for anyone who wants to build up their precious metal stash over time: no stress about market timing or logistics needed.