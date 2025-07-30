Next Article
Axiscades shares jump 5% after landing ₹600cr defense contracts
Axiscades Technologies just saw its shares spike 5% to ₹1,296.85 after landing new defense contracts worth ₹600 crore.
These deals cover advanced tech for the Su-30 MKI fighter jet and long-range radar systems—marking a big boost for both the company and India's defense game.
The news snapped a four-day losing streak for Axiscades on the stock market.
Contracts ensure steady revenue flow over next few years
The new contracts will bring in consistent revenue over the next three to five years, keeping things stable as projects roll out.
Even with a recent dip, Axiscades's stock is up 60% in three months and nearly doubled this year alone.
Looking further back, their shares have soared an incredible 2,200% over five years—making them one of the standout performers in India's defense sector.