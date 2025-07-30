Next Article
DMart parent company shares pop 6% as store openings accelerate
DMart's parent company just saw its shares pop over 6% after revealing plans to speed up store openings—11 new stores were added last quarter, bringing the total to 426.
CEO Neville Noronha reassured analysts that quick commerce isn't a threat and called value retail a "multidecadal growth opportunity" for DMart.
Retail space grew to 17.2 million sq ft
DMart's retail space grew 2% this year to 17.2 million sq ft, with revenue hitting ₹33,896 crore—up from last year.
Noronha says staying consistent (not flashy) is their secret sauce.
He also pointed out that DMart Ready—their online platform—is key for keeping up with how shopping habits are changing.