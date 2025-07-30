Fortune Global 500: Reliance remains India's top player
Reliance Industries is still India's top player on the Fortune Global 500 for 2025, landing at number 88.
That's a tiny drop from last year, but it's a huge leap—up 67 spots—since just 2021.
The company has now spent an incredible 22 years straight on this list, more than any other private Indian firm.
Other Indian companies that made the cut
Nine Indian companies made the cut this year.
LIC held steady at rank 95. IOC slipped to 127, while SBI climbed to 163 and HDFC Bank made a big jump up to number 258.
It's a mix of public and private sector names showing up strong.
Reliance's record revenues for FY25
For FY25, Reliance posted record revenues of ₹10.7 lakh crore (up by over 7%), with profits also ticking up slightly.
Growth came mostly from their oil-to-chemical business plus retail and digital services—even though the weaker rupee took some shine off when numbers were converted to dollars.