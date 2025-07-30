Fortune Global 500: Reliance remains India's top player Business Jul 30, 2025

Reliance Industries is still India's top player on the Fortune Global 500 for 2025, landing at number 88.

That's a tiny drop from last year, but it's a huge leap—up 67 spots—since just 2021.

The company has now spent an incredible 22 years straight on this list, more than any other private Indian firm.