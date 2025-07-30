Next Article
Why is Infosys hiring 20,000 fresh graduates amid TCS layoffs
Infosys is planning to hire 20,000 fresh graduates in the current financial year, even as TCS just laid off 12,000 people.
CEO Salil Parekh says this shows Infosys is focused on growth and bringing in new talent—especially notable since TCS just laid off 12,000 people.
Reskilling and upskilling
Infosys has already brought in 17,000 new hires this year and reskilled about 2.75 lakh employees in AI and related tech.
The idea: keep everyone ready for the fast-changing digital world and make sure the company stays on track.
Strong June quarter results
Infosys posted an 8.7% jump in profit (₹6,921 crore) and a 7.5% rise in revenue for the June quarter—beating market expectations.
Parekh points out that steady conditions in places like the US and Europe will be key for keeping up this momentum.