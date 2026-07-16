AY 2026-27 mandates secondary communication address in all ITRs
Business
Filing your income tax return is changing a bit from AY 2026-27:
Everyone (from salaried folks to businesses and trusts) will have to share a secondary communication address in all ITR forms.
This means you'll fill out both your main and backup addresses when submitting your return.
Repeat address if form allows
The new field aims to make it easier for the tax department to reach you and keep better records.
If you only have one address, you can repeat it in both fields (if the form allows).
Just double-check that your details are accurate.
Mistakes can slow down important updates from tax authorities, but you can fix errors later by filing a revised return.