Aye Finance lists at ₹129 per share, m-cap touches ₹3,183cr

IPO raised ₹1,010 crore

The IPO raised ₹710 crore in fresh funds and another ₹300 crore through shares sold by existing investors like Alpha Wave India and CapitalG.

The offer ran from February 9-11 with a price band of ₹122-129 per share.

Demand was decent but not wild: overall subscription hit 97%, with QIBs showing more interest (1.5x oversubscribed) than retail buyers (77%) or other investors (5%).