Aye Finance lists at ₹129 per share, m-cap touches ₹3,183cr
Aye Finance made a low-key stock market debut on Monday, listing at ₹129 per share—right at the top of its price band—on both NSE and BSE.
This put the Gurugram-based lender's market cap at about ₹3,183 crore.
IPO raised ₹1,010 crore
The IPO raised ₹710 crore in fresh funds and another ₹300 crore through shares sold by existing investors like Alpha Wave India and CapitalG.
The offer ran from February 9-11 with a price band of ₹122-129 per share.
Demand was decent but not wild: overall subscription hit 97%, with QIBs showing more interest (1.5x oversubscribed) than retail buyers (77%) or other investors (5%).
What does Aye Finance do?
Aye Finance is an NBFC that helps small businesses get loans—think local shops and micro-enterprises—across 18 states and three union territories.
Average loan size is about ₹1.8 lakh, covering options like secured and unsecured business loans as well as property-backed loans.
