Aye Finance Q1 profit jumps 144% to ₹75cr, shares drop
Business
Aye Finance just posted a massive 144% jump in Q1 profit, reaching ₹75 crore, way up from ₹31 crore last year.
Total income climbed 22% to ₹490 crore, and net interest income rose 38%.
Still, despite these strong numbers, the company's shares dropped 6.3% on July 22, 2026, closing at ₹177.22 after heavy trading.
Aye Finance expands AUM to ₹7,324cr
Aye's assets under management grew by 28% to ₹7,324 crore, with loan disbursements also up by 22%.
The company improved its bad loan ratio and got its credit rating upgraded.
Looking ahead, Aye is aiming for growth in FY27 (fiscal year 2026-27) and operates over 570 branches across India, so they're definitely not slowing down anytime soon.