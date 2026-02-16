Aye Finance to debut on exchanges today: Key details

Aye Finance gives out secured and unsecured loans to micro and small businesses in manufacturing, trading, and services. The company's loan book has grown quickly.

IPO details and financial performance

The IPO price ranged from ₹122-129 per share and brought in ₹454 crore from anchor investors before launch.

The offer included fresh shares worth ₹710 crore plus a ₹300 crore sale from early backers like Alpha Wave India and CapitalG.

Operating revenue rose 21.8% year-on-year in H1 FY26 (to ₹843.5 crore).

Net profit fell 40% in H1 FY26 (to ₹64.6 crore), versus ₹106.8 crore in the corresponding period last year, with some rise in bad loans too.