Aye Finance's IPO closes at 97% subscription
Aye Finance's IPO closed at 0.97x subscription on the final day—meaning it got bids for 4.42 crore shares against 4.55 crore on offer.
Most of the action came from big institutional investors (1.5x subscribed), while retail and other investors showed less interest.
NBFC serves nearly 6 lakh customers
Aye Finance is an NBFC that gives secured, and unsecured small-ticket loans to micro and small businesses in sectors like manufacturing, trading, services, and agriculture.
As of September 2025, they served nearly 6 lakh customers across 18 states with a loan book (AUM) of over ₹6,000 crore.
IPO details
The ₹1,010-crore IPO included both fresh shares and an offer for sale, priced between ₹122-129 each (minimum lot: 116 shares).
Shares will list on BSE and NSE on February 16 at a valuation near ₹3,184 crore.
The book-running lead managers were Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, JM Financial and Nuvama Wealth.