AYUSH Ministry and Zepto team up to bring traditional wellness online
The Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL) and Zepto, the quick-delivery app, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make trusted Ayush medicines and wellness products easier to buy online;
the MoU was executed by Shri Anurag Sharma (Chairman, AYUSHEXCIL) and Shri Kaivalya Vohra (Co-Founder / CEO, Zepto), with the Ministry of AYUSH facilitating and presiding over the signing.
The partnership, announced in New Delhi, aims to give these traditional remedies a digital boost and reach more people through e-commerce.
What's changing for you?
Zepto will soon have a special section just for Ayush products, making it simpler to find legit options.
The plan also helps small businesses (MSMEs) get their products out there, with educational content so you know what you're buying.
Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said the MoU aligns with the government's focus on Digital India and spoke about startups improving last-mile access to "trusted wellness products" and integrating traditional systems with modern digital infrastructure.
Why does it matter?
This is about blending ancient healthcare with modern tech—enabling broader nationwide access to traditional remedies and promoting measures to strengthen quality compliance, while supporting local entrepreneurs.
If you're curious about natural wellness or want more choices online, this partnership could be worth watching.