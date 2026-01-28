AYUSH Ministry and Zepto team up to bring traditional wellness online

What's changing for you?

Zepto will soon have a special section just for Ayush products, making it simpler to find legit options.

The plan also helps small businesses (MSMEs) get their products out there, with educational content so you know what you're buying.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said the MoU aligns with the government's focus on Digital India and spoke about startups improving last-mile access to "trusted wellness products" and integrating traditional systems with modern digital infrastructure.