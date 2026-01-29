Zepto to sell certified AYUSH medicines and wellness products

The Ministry of AYUSH has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Zepto , an Indian quick-commerce platform. The agreement seeks to make AYUSH medicines and wellness products more accessible online across India. The collaboration intends to enhance digital discovery while ensuring quality compliance and consumer trust in traditional healthcare products.

Digital partnership Zepto's role in promoting AYUSH products Zepto, known for its speedy delivery of groceries and essentials, will now be a key player in the distribution of AYUSH products. Union AYUSH Minister Prataprao Jadhav stressed that innovative Indian start-ups like Zepto are vital in improving access to trusted wellness products. He said this partnership shows how technology can connect India's rich AYUSH heritage with modern distribution channels across the country.

Strategic alignment MoU aligns with PM Modi's vision The MoU also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of integrating India's traditional knowledge systems with modern digital infrastructure. Jadhav said such initiatives empower consumers with informed choices and create new market opportunities for AYUSH manufacturers, without compromising on quality or safety standards. The agreement was signed in the presence of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of AYUSH.

Advertisement

Market access MoU creates pathway for AYUSH manufacturers Anurag Sharma, Chairman of the AYUSH Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL), and Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder and CEO of Zepto, signed the MoU. Sharma said this partnership creates a structured pathway for AYUSH manufacturers, especially MSMEs, to reach digital consumers. He added that AYUSHEXCIL will help identify eligible manufacturers meeting quality and regulatory standards, enabling wider market access without compromising authenticity.

Advertisement