Azim Premji Foundation launches social startups programme supporting development professionals
The Azim Premji Foundation just kicked off its "Social Startups Programme," aiming to help development-sector professionals launch organizations that tackle real issues, like rural livelihoods, health, and children's welfare, in underserved parts of India.
About 100 selected participants will get financial support, guidance, and learning opportunities as they work in places like Odisha, Northeast India, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru Urban.
Social startups programme eligibility and funding
If you're under 40 with a graduate degree and at least three years of ground-level development sector experience, you can apply.
The program asks you to move to your chosen region and commit long-term.
For the first eight months, you'll receive funding to connect with local communities and shape your organization.
After that, participants are expected to have registered their organizations and submit a grant proposal for evaluation; those who meet the criteria may receive a two-year seed grant to establish and strengthen their work.
Applications are open from November 1 to December 31, 2026: details are up on the foundation's website.