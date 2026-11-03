Azim Premji Foundation launches social startups programme supporting development professionals

If you're under 40 with a graduate degree and at least three years of ground-level development sector experience, you can apply.

The program asks you to move to your chosen region and commit long-term.

For the first eight months, you'll receive funding to connect with local communities and shape your organization.

After that, participants are expected to have registered their organizations and submit a grant proposal for evaluation; those who meet the criteria may receive a two-year seed grant to establish and strengthen their work.

Applications are open from November 1 to December 31, 2026: details are up on the foundation's website.