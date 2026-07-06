B Capital closes Ascent Fund III at $500 million for innovation
Business
B Capital, started by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin and Raj Ganguly, has wrapped up its third early-stage fund, Ascent Fund III, at $500 million.
This new fund is nearly twice as big as its last one and will fuel investments in tech, healthcare, energy, and emerging fields across North America and Asia.
B Capital focuses on India startups
A big focus this time is on India-based startups working in applied AI, robotics, deep tech, and precision manufacturing.
The fund has already backed more than 20 companies like Apptronik and Havoc AI.
With over $12 billion under management, B Capital says it's sticking to a steady approach, supporting bold ideas in climate tech and frontier innovation while navigating today's tricky market cycles.