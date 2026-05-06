Facebook co-founder's venture firm to invest $50-100M annually in India

B Capital, the venture capital firm led by Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin, is set to ramp up its investments in India . The company plans to invest between $50 million and $100 million annually across its four global funds. Karan Mohla, General Partner at Singapore-based B Capital, said in an interview with Mint that they see India as their primary market after the United States.

Investment approach Shift in investment strategy B Capital, which manages over $10 billion in assets, has shifted its investment strategy over the years. The firm initially focused on global enterprise tech for five years before moving to consumer tech for another two-three years. Now, it is expanding its scope to be more sector-agnostic in a bid to generate outsized returns. The decision comes as sectors such as AI and deeptech show signs of maturity.

Investment potential Check sizes and market opportunities B Capital's typical check size ranges from $5 million to $20 million for Indian companies from Series A to C. However, the firm is willing to write checks as large as $50 million if the opportunity is right. Mohla noted a clear opportunity in the market at Series B and C, where the dedicated capital has thinned out since 2022.

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Sector focus Focus on AI and deeptech B Capital is particularly interested in investing in AI companies in India. Mohla said that despite being a "one half-step" behind the US, India has a huge market. He added that firms building AI-enabled services or platforms from India are still competitive. The firm is also focused on robotics and physical AI within deeptech, space tech, and advanced manufacturing.

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Market growth Interest in industrial robotics The industrial robotics market in India is still nascent, with only 7,600 units in use as of 2025. However, the number is expected to grow to 28,600 units by 2034. Mohla said everyone is realizing the need to build sovereign capabilities and sees this as an opportunity for investment right now.